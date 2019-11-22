Kings' Cory Joseph: Cleared for Friday
Joseph (heel) has been cleared to play Friday against Brooklyn, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Joseph was likely added to the injury report as a precaution, so his availability is no surprise. He'll be expected to log key minutes and start at point guard with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) still on the mend.
