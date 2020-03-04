Kings' Cory Joseph: Cleared to play
Joseph (heel) will play in Tuesday's tilt against the Wizards, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joseph bruised his right heel in Sunday's victory over Detroit. However, the issue was not serious and he has been cleared for Tuesday's contest. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role providing depth at point guard.
