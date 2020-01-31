Joseph recorded 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Thursday's 124-103 win over the Clippers.

Coach Luke Walton has a history of keeping the hot hand on the floor, even if it compromises the production of his marquee players. Joseph recorded a staggering plus-minus of +28 as he skillfully distributed the ball and drained four threes in what was arguably his best game of the season.