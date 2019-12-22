Kings' Cory Joseph: Coming off bench Saturday
Joseph will come off the bench Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
With De'Aaron Fox back in the starting five, Joseph will resume his usual role off the bench. In his nine appearances off the bench this season, he's averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes.
