Joseph will come off the bench Thursday against the Pelicans, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Joseph started the Kings' loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday, but coach Luke Walton will put Nemanja Bjelica back in the starting five Thursday. Through the first three seeding games, Joseph has averaged 4.7 points, 6.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 28.0 minutes.