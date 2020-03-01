Kings' Cory Joseph: Dealing with heel bruise
Joseph is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons with a right heel contusion, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The 28-year-old presumably suffered the injury during Friday's win over Memphis when he had five points, four assists and one steal in 15 minutes. Joseph's participation at the morning shootaround could provide a better idea of his potential availability Sunday.
