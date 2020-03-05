Play

Joseph (heel) is probable for Thursday's game against the Sixers.

Joseph has been dealing with a heel injury since the end of February but has yet to miss a game as a result, a trend that figures to continue Thursday. Through the first two games of March, Joseph is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 21.5 minutes per tilt.

More News
Our Latest Stories