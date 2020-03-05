Kings' Cory Joseph: Deemed probable
Joseph (heel) is probable for Thursday's game against the Sixers.
Joseph has been dealing with a heel injury since the end of February but has yet to miss a game as a result, a trend that figures to continue Thursday. Through the first two games of March, Joseph is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 21.5 minutes per tilt.
