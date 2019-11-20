Joseph recorded six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 assists and five rebounds to go along with two blocks and a steal during 39 minutes of play in the Kings' 120-116 win over the Suns on Wednesday night.

While Joseph was relatively ineffective in the scoring department, he made up for it in every other way possible, finishing with a career-high in assists, as well as a season-high in minutes, rebounds, blocks and steals. Although the former Longhorn's 14 assists marked a career-high, it would be unrealistic to expect the guard to replicate anything close to this type of production on a consistent basis, as his previous season-high was a meager five assists.