Joseph scored 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding five assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 136-125 loss to the Nets.

Making his first start of the season, Joseph led Sacramento's first unit in scoring, with his 22 being a season high. The veteran guard has seen his role and minutes increase lately as the Kings try to find a rotation that will get them out of the Pacific Division basement, and as a result Joseph is averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.0 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.0 steals over the last three games.