Kings' Cory Joseph: Expected to be ready for opener
Joseph (calf) is expected to be healthy ahead fo the Kings regular-season opener against the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Joseph appeared in just one game during the preseason while attending to right calf soreness. He should be ready to occupy a backup role behind De'Aaron Fox once the regular season rolls around.
