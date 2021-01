Joseph went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and only finished with two rebounds and an assist across 15 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Clippers.

Joseph started the season with a 15-point performance but hasn't scored in double digits since then. As the backup to De'Aaron Fox and being the inconsistent shooter he's been thus far -- 41 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range -- Joseph's upside is quite limited across most formats.