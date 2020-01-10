Kings' Cory Joseph: Good to go for Friday
Joseph (illness) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Milwaukee.
Joseph missed Thursday's practice due to illness, but he'll be ready to roll Friday evening. He's finished in double figures in each of his last two matchups off the bench.
