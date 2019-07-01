Kings' Cory Joseph: Lands three-year deal with Kings
Joseph agreed Monday with the Kings on a three-year, $37 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The third year of the deal contains a partial guarantee, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.
With career per-36-minute averages of 11.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals, Joseph doesn't boast a fantasy-friendly profile, but he was able to land a multi-year deal thanks to his effective perimeter defense and ability to fit into multiple lineups as a supporting player. He'll likely step in as the top backup to third-year point guard De'Aaron Fox while occasionally playing alongside him in an off-ball role. Joseph's arrival in Sacramento likely harms Yogi Ferrell and Frank Mason's chances of earning regular spots in coach Luke Walton's rotation.
More News
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...