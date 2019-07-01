Joseph agreed Monday with the Kings on a three-year, $37 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The third year of the deal contains a partial guarantee, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

With career per-36-minute averages of 11.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals, Joseph doesn't boast a fantasy-friendly profile, but he was able to land a multi-year deal thanks to his effective perimeter defense and ability to fit into multiple lineups as a supporting player. He'll likely step in as the top backup to third-year point guard De'Aaron Fox while occasionally playing alongside him in an off-ball role. Joseph's arrival in Sacramento likely harms Yogi Ferrell and Frank Mason's chances of earning regular spots in coach Luke Walton's rotation.