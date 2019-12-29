Kings' Cory Joseph: Less than exciting in spot start
Joseph totaled 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 loss to the Suns.
Joseph was back in the starting lineup after De'Aaron Fox (back) was ruled out. We have already seen Joseph in a starting role this season and the results have been mediocre at best. Even if Fox is forced to miss further time, Joseph is not someone to target in standard leagues.
