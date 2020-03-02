Joseph (heel) managed five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Pistons.

Joseph had been listed as questionable due to a right heel contusion and produced a modest stat line in limited minutes. De'Aaron Fox (abdomen) was cleared to play as well, and so long as Fox is healthy Joseph's appeal for fantasy purposes is minimal.