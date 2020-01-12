Coach Luke Walton said Joseph (illness) missed Sunday's practice after the veteran guard's "fever spiked," Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Walton noted that Joseph hasn't been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, but the 28-year-old looks to be more doubtful than questionable for the contest at this point. Expect the Kings to provide an official ruling on Joseph's status after having a chance to re-evaluate him during Monday's morning shootaround.