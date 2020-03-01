Kings coach Luke Walton said Joseph (heel) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Pistons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. Walton admitted, however, that De'Aaron Fox (abdomen) -- who is also a game-time call -- is "much more likely to play" than Joseph.

Joseph made a spot start for the injured Fox in Thursday's loss to the Thunder before reverting to a lower-minute role off the bench in Friday's win over the Grizzlies, when Fox returned to the lineup. Both point guards are apparently still banged up coming out of the back-to-back set, with Joseph's bruised right heel being viewed as the greater concern. Assuming the veteran ends up sitting Sunday, Yogi Ferrell would likely serve as the top backup to Fox.