Kings' Cory Joseph: Looks unlikely to play
Kings coach Luke Walton said Joseph (heel) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Pistons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. Walton admitted, however, that De'Aaron Fox (abdomen) -- who is also a game-time call -- is "much more likely to play" than Joseph.
Joseph made a spot start for the injured Fox in Thursday's loss to the Thunder before reverting to a lower-minute role off the bench in Friday's win over the Grizzlies, when Fox returned to the lineup. Both point guards are apparently still banged up coming out of the back-to-back set, with Joseph's bruised right heel being viewed as the greater concern. Assuming the veteran ends up sitting Sunday, Yogi Ferrell would likely serve as the top backup to Fox.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...