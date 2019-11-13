Kings' Cory Joseph: Minimal production in start
Joseph totaled just three points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Joseph moved into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, replacing De'Aaron Fox (ankle) who is set to miss an extended period. The production was serviceable at best, although he did at least manage to put up numbers across the board. The most promising factor here was that he played 38 minutes compared to Yogi Ferrell who managed just 16 minutes. As long as Joseph is starting, he is worth a look if you need assists and steals.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...