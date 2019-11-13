Joseph totaled just three points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Joseph moved into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, replacing De'Aaron Fox (ankle) who is set to miss an extended period. The production was serviceable at best, although he did at least manage to put up numbers across the board. The most promising factor here was that he played 38 minutes compared to Yogi Ferrell who managed just 16 minutes. As long as Joseph is starting, he is worth a look if you need assists and steals.