Joseph tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 21 minutes Tuesday in the Kings' 110-102 loss to the Hornets.

The Kings kept Joseph in the starting five in De'Aaron Fox's (ankle) return from a 17-game absence, but the former predictably saw his playing time fall by the wayside. Joseph had only averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.5 minutes while Fox was sidelined, which had already kept him off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.