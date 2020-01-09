Kings' Cory Joseph: Misses practice
Joseph did not practice Thursday due to an illness, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Chances are, it's nothing too serious, but Joseph should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bucks.
