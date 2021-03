Joseph recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 win over the Wizards.

Joseph has turned up the dial on defense lately. Over the past four games, he's totaled 10 steals, including a five-steal effort March 11 against the Rockets. During this stretch, he's also averaged 9.5 points on 7.0 shots, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.