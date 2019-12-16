Kings' Cory Joseph: Offers little in big minutes
Joseph produced seven points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 100-79 win over the Warriors.
Joseph turned in yet another underwhelming stat line, as has been the norm in his 17-game run as the Kings' starting point guard. His time on the top unit could come to an end as soon as Tuesday in Charlotte, as De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is eyeing a return to action for that contest. Fox may be eased back into the mix with a lower minutes load than normal, but Joseph's minimal fantasy value would stand to take another hit in any case.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...