Joseph produced seven points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 100-79 win over the Warriors.

Joseph turned in yet another underwhelming stat line, as has been the norm in his 17-game run as the Kings' starting point guard. His time on the top unit could come to an end as soon as Tuesday in Charlotte, as De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is eyeing a return to action for that contest. Fox may be eased back into the mix with a lower minutes load than normal, but Joseph's minimal fantasy value would stand to take another hit in any case.