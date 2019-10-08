Kings' Cory Joseph: Out with calf injury
Joseph will be held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Suns due to a sore right calf, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joseph was reportedly ruled out of Saturday's exhibition versus the Pacers in India for rest purposes, but he was unable to practice Tuesday due to an actual injury and won't take the floor Thursday. The veteran guard doesn't look to be in any danger of missing the start of the regular season.
