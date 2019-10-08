Kings' Cory Joseph: Out with groin injury
Joseph will be held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Suns due to a groin injury, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Joseph was reportedly ruled out of Saturday's exhibition due to rest purposes, but he was unable to practice Tuesday due to a groin issue and won't take the floor Thursday. The extent of his injury is unclear at this time.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.