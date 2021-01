Joseph posted seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and a steal across 15 minutes in Monday's win over the Pacers.

Joseph is yet to score in double digits since the season opener, but he has been remarkably consistent -- he has scored between six to nine points in each of his last nine contests. That kind of production won't make him useful in most formats, but he has been delivering steady production off the bench for the Kings as the backup to De'Aaron Fox.