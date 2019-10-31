Kings' Cory Joseph: Playing limited minutes off bench
Joseph is averaging 17.2 minutes per game off the bench through the Kings' first five games.
The Kings signed Joseph to a fairly lucrative free agent contract this summer, but thus far Joseph is playing his fewest minutes per game since the 2014-15 season. He's coming off of a five-point, two-assist effort in 12 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.