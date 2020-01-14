Joseph (illness) scored zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added four assists and one steal in 22 minutes Monday in the Kings' 114-112 loss to the Magic.

Joseph's availability was in doubt heading into the contest after he missed Sunday's practice, but the Kings gave him the green light to play when he checked out fine during pregame warmups. The veteran assumed his normal duties on the Kings' second unit and turned in his usual lackluster fantasy line. Top point guard De'Aaron Fox has been on an offensive heater of late and has fully moved past the sprained ankle that plagued him earlier this season, so Joseph won't be in line to see his role expand anytime soon.