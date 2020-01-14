Kings' Cory Joseph: Plays through illness
Joseph (illness) scored zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added four assists and one steal in 22 minutes Monday in the Kings' 114-112 loss to the Magic.
Joseph's availability was in doubt heading into the contest after he missed Sunday's practice, but the Kings gave him the green light to play when he checked out fine during pregame warmups. The veteran assumed his normal duties on the Kings' second unit and turned in his usual lackluster fantasy line. Top point guard De'Aaron Fox has been on an offensive heater of late and has fully moved past the sprained ankle that plagued him earlier this season, so Joseph won't be in line to see his role expand anytime soon.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...