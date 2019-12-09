Kings' Cory Joseph: Probable Monday
Joseph is considered probable for Monday's game against Houston due to a back issue.
Joseph has been hampered by a back issue of late, though it hasn't cost him any time yet. Considering that he hasn't seen less than 29 minutes since the issue cropped up, it's overwhelmingly likely that he takes the court in his usual capacity against the Rockets.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...