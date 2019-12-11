Kings' Cory Joseph: Probable Wednesday
Joseph (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder.
Although Joseph is yet to miss a game due to soreness in his back, the point guard is still listed on the injury report. The 28-year-old has played a more significant role than he may have expected to coming into the season, as the injury bug that has infected the team has required Joseph to step up. He is averaging 5.9 points, 4.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game this season.
