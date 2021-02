Joseph totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 27 minutes in Sunday's 124-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Joseph played the entire fourth quarter in a cleanup role, effectively taking De'Aaron Fox's place in the lineup. In his second season with Kings, his role hasn't changed at all, and you're rarely going to see a number like this unless there is an injury in the backcourt.