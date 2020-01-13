Kings' Cory Joseph: Questionable for Monday
Joseph (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.
Joseph missed Sunday's practice after his "fever spiked," and he's officially questionable heading into Monday's contest. Joseph's status should become more clear once the Kings are able to re-evaluate him during Monday's morning shootaround.
