Kings' Cory Joseph: Questionable Tuesday
Joseph is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a bruised right heel.
Joseph was banged up heading into Sunday's win over Detroit, but he was able to play through the ailment to contribute five points and three boards in 16 minutes. The Kings will wait until Tuesday morning to see how the foot feels before ruling on Joseph's status.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...