Joseph managed 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 131-123 loss to the Bucks.

Joseph reached double figures in scoring off the bench thanks to his plethora of trips to the charity stripe. Nevertheless, with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) back in the lineup going forward, Joseph is likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues given that he's more of a game manager than a stat-stuffer.