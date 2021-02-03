Joseph is averaging 5.5 points per game since the beginning of the current calendar year.

Joseph scored a season-best 16 points during a 126-124 road win against the Raptors on Jan. 29, but he hasn't scored more than eight points in any other contest since the beginning of the current calendar year. Joseph has also struggled to break the 20-minute mark on a regular basis, as his minutes and opportunities to produce are not expected to increase any time soon while he's working as De'Aaron Fox's backup.