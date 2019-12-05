Joseph posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With the absence of De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Joseph has taken his place in the starting lineup, averaging 31.5 minutes in 11 games without the star point guard. The 28-year-old has been very efficient as the team's primary ball handler, averaging 5.7 assists per game, but hasn't been effective as a scorer, averaging 4.9 points per game including a dismal 31.4 percent of his field goals and 23.5 percent of his threes. Joseph will likely continue to put up similar numbers until Fox is able to return, which isn't expected for a few more weeks.