Joseph finished with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six boards, and one steal in 28 minutes of a 102-94 loss to Houston on Saturday.

Joseph continues to spend a significant time on the court, playing more than 20 minutes for the fourth consecutive game, but he has been unable to turn that into points as he is still looking for his first double-digit scoring outing of the season. He did finish third best on the team in +/- in the contest. He'll face Golden State on Monday.