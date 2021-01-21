Joseph tallied six points (3-6 FG), three rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 16 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers.

Joseph hasn't hit double figures in scoring since the Kings' first game of the season, but he was able to contribute across the board Wednesday despite limited time on the court. The veteran forward tied for the team lead with three steals -- his highwater mark this season -- and tied for second with four dimes while playing a turnover-free 16 minutes.