Joseph is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Pelicans, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 28-year-old will receive his second straight start with De'Aaron Fox (shoulder) sidelined. Joseph had four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Rockets.