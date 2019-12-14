Kings' Cory Joseph: Starting Friday
Joseph (back) is starting Friday's game against the Knicks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joseph was added to the injury report with lower back soreness, though he'll get the starting nod Friday as expected. He's started the last 15 contests for the Kings, averaging 5.7 points and 4.9 dimes over that stretch.
