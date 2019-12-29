Kings' Cory Joseph: Starting Saturday
Joseph will draw the Jason Jones of The Athletic Saturday against the Suns.
With De'Aaron Fox (back) sidelined, Joseph will step into a starting role. Across 19 previous starts, he's averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 30.8 minutes.
