Kings' Cory Joseph: Starting Tuesday
Joseph is starting Tuesday's contest against Portland, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
As many predicted, Joseph will be starting in place of the injured De'Aaron Fox who's out with an ankle injury until at least December on Tuesday. The 2011 first-round selection logged a season-high 29 minutes in the Kings' most recent matchup against Atlanta and may see even more minutes moving forward.
More News
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Playing limited minutes off bench•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Expected to be ready for opener•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Could miss remainder of preseason•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Out with calf injury•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: To rest Saturday•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Lands three-year deal with Kings•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...