Kings' Cory Joseph: Starting vs. Houston
Joseph (back) will start Monday against the Rockets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Joseph has been nursing some lower-back soreness of late, but he's ready to roll for the second half of a back-to-back. He was held to just three points over 29 minutes Sunday against Dallas.
