Kings' Cory Joseph: Starting Wednesday
Joseph (back) is starting at point guard Wednesday against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joseph has been nursing a sore back lately but has yet to miss time as a result, a trend that will continue Wednesday. Since joining the starting lineup in mid-November, Joseph is averaging 5.6 points, 5.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 32.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.