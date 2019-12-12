Joseph (back) is starting at point guard Wednesday against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Joseph has been nursing a sore back lately but has yet to miss time as a result, a trend that will continue Wednesday. Since joining the starting lineup in mid-November, Joseph is averaging 5.6 points, 5.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 32.3 minutes per game.