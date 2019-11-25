Kings' Cory Joseph: Ties season-high mark in points
Joseph had 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3PT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win at Washington.
Joseph has done a good job replacing De'Aaron Fox in the starting unit -- he is averaging 5.8 assists per game over his last six starts. While he's never going to be the scorer or the high-usage player Fox is, he is holding down the forte until the second-year guard comes back in December. Joseph's value should remain fairly decent until Fox returns to injury in the next few weeks.
