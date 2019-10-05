Joseph will be held out of Saturday's game against the Pacers for rest purposes, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The veteran point guard will miss the King's first Preseason game in order to rest. Since he doesn't appear to be struggling with any specific injuries, there's a good chance Joseph returns for Thursday's tilt with Phoenix. Joseph signed with the Kings in the offseason after averaging 6.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game for the Pacers last year.