Kings' Cory Joseph: Uncertain for Monday's game
Joseph (illness) took part in the Kings' morning shootaround but remains questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joseph missed practice Sunday after succumbing to a fever, but his presence at shootaround a day later bodes well for his chances of suiting up Monday. If cleared to play, Joseph will likely be in store for around 15-to-20 minutes off the bench.
