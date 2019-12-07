Kings' Cory Joseph: Unlikely to play
Joseph (back) isn't expected to play Friday against San Antonio, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Joseph is nursing some sort of back injury and it's expected to hold him out of Friday's matchup. Yogi Ferrell and Kyle Guy are expected to step up in his place.
