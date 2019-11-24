Kings' Cory Joseph: Will play Sunday
Joseph (heel) will be available for Sunday's game against Washington.
Joseph's status was never in much doubt, but he'll be in the starting lineup Sunday after carrying a probable designation into the day. Expect the Texas product to continue to see increased run in the absence of De'Aaron Fox (ankle).
