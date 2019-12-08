Kings' Cory Joseph: Will start Sunday
Joseph is listed as a starter for Sunday's game against Dallas, Mavs radio host Mike Peasley reports.
Joseph was initially a game-time call, but it looks as though he'll shake off a back injury and start at his usual point guard spot in place of the injured De'Aaron Fox (ankle). Joseph played 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the Spurs, but he finished with just seven points and one assist.
