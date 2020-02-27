Kings' Cory Joseph: Will start Thursday
Joseph will start Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
With De'Aaron Fox (abdomen) ruled out, Joseph will get the nod at point guard. In 21 prior starts, he's averaged 6.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 30.5 minutes.
